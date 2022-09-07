ADVERTISEMENT

I-T Dept Raids Leading Think Tank Centre for Policy Research

The Income Tax (I-T) Department is conducting raids at the office of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR).

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
I-T Dept Raids Leading Think Tank Centre for Policy Research
i

The Income Tax (I-T) Department is currently conducting raids at the office of leading think tank, Centre for Policy Research (CPR), sources told The Quint.

The raids are connected with simultaneous searches in Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, among other places, "over funding of more than 20 registered but non-recognised political parties," NDTV reported, quoting sources.

The public policy think tank's governing board is currently chaired by Meenakshi Gopinath, a political scientist, who taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University and was a principal at Lady Shri Ram College for Women in New Delhi. The president and chief executive is Yamini Aiyar.

Started in 1973, it refers to itself as an "independent institution" dedicated to conducting research that plays a key role in high quality scholarship, better policies and a more holistic public discourse about "issues that impact life in India."

Also Read

I-T Dept Raids Jharkhand Hotel in Search Of Partha Chatterjee's Aide

I-T Dept Raids Jharkhand Hotel in Search Of Partha Chatterjee's Aide
ADVERTISEMENT

I-T Raids Against RUPPs

The I-T department on Wednesday, 7 September, conducted raids in multiple states as part of a pan-India tax evasion probe against certain registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious financial transactions, sources added, as reported by news agency PTI.

The raids have been launched by the department against certain RUPPs, their promoters, and linked entities to probe the source of their income and expenditure, the sources said.

This comes after a recent recommendation of the Election Commission (EC), which struck off at least 198 entities from its list of RUPP after they were found non-existent during physical verification.

Also Read

I-T Department Alleges Business, Tax Irregularities Against Dolo-650 Maker

I-T Department Alleges Business, Tax Irregularities Against Dolo-650 Maker

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Published: 
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×