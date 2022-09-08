Absolutely Atrocious: Cong Slams Centre Over IT Raids Against CPR, Oxfam, IPSMF

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Absolutely Atrocious: Cong Slams Centre Over IT Raids Against CPR, Oxfam, IPSMF

"A deliberate move to exterminate all independent media and voices!" Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that it is atrocious that independent research, advocacy organisations, and trusts like CPR, Oxfam, and IPSMF have been raided.

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Jairam Ramesh)

The Congress slammed the Centre over raids against think tanks on Wednesday, 7 September, alleging that the raids are a deliberate move to clamp down on all independent voices.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that it's atrocious that independent research, advocacy organisations, and trusts like the Centre for Policy Research, Oxfam, and Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation have been raided.

"Its a deliberate move to exterminate all independent media and voices!" Ramesh said in a video that he posted on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Income Tax Department conducted raids and surveys in separate cases related to alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Act violations, tax evasion, and the illicit funding of registered political parties across the country, official sources said.

The raids targeted CPR, international NGO Oxfam India, and Bengaluru-based IPSMF.

