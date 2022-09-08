Absolutely Atrocious: Cong Slams Centre Over IT Raids Against CPR, Oxfam, IPSMF

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that it is atrocious that independent research, advocacy organisations, and trusts like CPR, Oxfam, and IPSMF have been raided.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Jairam Ramesh)
"Its a deliberate move to exterminate all independent media and voices!" Ramesh said in a video that he posted on Twitter.
On Wednesday, the Income Tax Department conducted raids and surveys in separate cases related to alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Act violations, tax evasion, and the illicit funding of registered political parties across the country, official sources said.
The raids targeted CPR, international NGO Oxfam India, and Bengaluru-based IPSMF.
