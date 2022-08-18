‘They Are Sanskari Brahmins’: BJP MLA Who Backed Releasing Bilkis Bano’s Rapists

BJP MLA from Godhra, CK Raulji, has kicked up a controversy with his remarks on the remission and release of 11 individuals who were convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Speaking to the news portal Mojo Story, Raulji said he did not know whether the convicts had committed the crime and added that the convicts were Brahmins, and therefore had good sanskar.
Raulji's comments are especially significant since he was a member of the committee headed by Godhra Collector and District Magistrate, Sujal Mayatra, that "unanimously" recommended the remission of the 11 convicts, according to a report by The Hindu. Additionally, the report mentioned that BJP MLA from Kalol in Gujarat, Sumanben Chauhan, was also part of the same committee that recommended the release of the convicts.
The Gujarat government accepted the recommendation of the advisory committee and allowed the remission, and premature release of the convicts.
Post their release, the convicts were welcomed outside the jail with sweets and in a subsequent event, they were reportedly felicitated by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).
The convicts had been sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008 by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai, on the charge of gang rape and murder of 14 members of Bilkis Bano’s family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.
“We felt that the convicts had already suffered enough and therefore they should be released prematurely,” said one of the members to The Hindu while refusing to state how many meetings were held and what aspects, or grounds were considered while deciding on granting the remission.
Commenting on the composition of the advisory committee, veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted, "Was this a neutral, non-partisan panel of experts in criminology and penology?"
In her first statement after the release of the 11 men, including those convicted of gang raping her and murdering 14 members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots, Bilkis Bano on Wednesday, 17 August, said, "I was bereft of words. I am still numb. Today, I can say only this – how can justice for any woman end like this?"
In a statement released by her lawyer, Bano said, "Two days ago, on August 15 2022, the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again. When I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life, and took from me my 3-year-old daughter, had walked free."
She further said, "My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts."
"No one enquired about my safety and well-being before taking such a big and unjust decision. I appeal to the Gujarat government, please undo this harm. Give me back my right to live without fear, and in peace. Please ensure that my family and I are kept safe," she added.
