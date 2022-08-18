Bilkis Bano: Was Court's View on Remission Taken? Gujarat Govt Must Disclose

Under its remission policy, the Gujarat government has awarded remission to eleven convicts sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of gang rape and murder of seven persons.

In one of the most harrowing chapters of Indian history, five-month pregnant Bilkis Bano was gang-raped by a mob while she was hiding with 17 others amid escalation of communal violence in Gujarat in 2002. Several others with her were killed and of that seventeen-member group, she was the only woman survivor.

It is really strange and sad that in a case of gang rape and murder, the government has chosen to award remission that is normally not permissible for convicts of such crimes.