The Quint Wins Nine 'Future of News' Awards, Six in Gold Category

We are thrilled to announce that The Quint has received nine 'The Future of News' Awards, including six awards in the gold category, on Wednesday, 21 December.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
We are thrilled to announce that The Quint has received nine 'The Future of News' Awards, including six awards in the gold category, on Wednesday, 21 December.
In its first edition, ‘The Future of News' Conference and Awards curated by afaqs!, recognised and rewarded the best of news on TV and online video.
"Apart from the regular categories, the Awards also have a number of unusual categories which seek to reflect the changing shape of news," afaqs! wrote on its website.
The Quint received recognition in the following categories:
Tridip K Mandal's 'Dubbed & Superhit: This is How South-Indian Films are Dubbed in Hindi' won the gold award for 'Best Coverage of Entertainment'.
Anthony S Rozario's video 'Uprooted: From Jammu to Srinagar, Stories of Kashmiri Pandits in Exile' won the gold award in the Best Coverage of Social Issues.
Meanwhile, Fatima Khan's video report, 'Voices Behind the Veil: The Human Cost of Karnataka's Hijab Ban', won the bronze award in this category.
Zijah Sherwani's video, 'बाइज़्ज़त बरी: What Acquittal Means for Muslims Wrongfully Accused of Terror' won the silver award for Best Current Affairs Programme.
Somya Lakhani's report, ‘I’d Do It Again’: Hindu Man Who Saved Lives of 8 Muslims in Ayodhya in 1992' won the gold award for Best Follow-up reporting.
Meghnad Bose's report PM-CARES Promised Rs 100 Crore for Vaccine Development. Where Did That Money Go? won the gold award for Best Investigative Reporting.
The documentary 'Nagaland Killings: Telling The Story Through The Eyes of Those Left Behind' by Arpita Ghosh won the gold award for Best Mobile Phone Story.
The Quint's documentary 'Apna Time Aayega': When Dalits Fight for Dignity' by Asmita Nandy, won the gold award for Best Rural reporting.
The Quint's documentary, 'Rising Waters and Sinking City: Mumbai Against the Tides' by Himanshi Dahiya, won the bronze award for Best Use of Infographics.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)