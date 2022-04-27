Coming Soon: ‘Dubbed & Superhit’ – How South Indian Films Are Dubbed Into Hindi
Coming Soon - Dubbed & Superhit: Meet the voices who dub for South Indian films like Bahubali, Pushpa, and KGF.
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Bahubali 2 (Hindi) – Rs 500 crore
KGF 2 (Hindi) – Rs 350 crore
RRR (Hindi) – Rs 270 crore
Pushpa (Hindi) - Rs 100.85 crore
These are just insane box-office numbers.
And all these money spinners are original South Indian films, which were also simultaneously dubbed in Hindi.
Hardly any Bollywood film in the last two years can boast of such revenues.
It seems the gale force of dubbed South Indian cinema has taken over the Indian entertainment industry and Bollywood, for now, seems a bit clueless on how to compete with these movies. In the post-pandemic world, dubbed cinema is reigning supreme.
So, we decided to unravel this new phenomenon. We wanted to know why these movies are working at the box office, why Allu Arjun suddenly is a much bigger star than Ranveer Singh and who are the people who are weaving their magic behind these dubbed South Indian movies.
In our soon to be released documentary, ‘Dubbed & Superhit,’ we go behind the scenes to understand how the dubbing industry works, who are the dubbing directors, how voice-over artists are cast and why these films are now working pan-India.
It’s an entertaining, yet quite an intensive documentary, and involved multiple days of planning, scripting, shooting, and finally editing. So, it means that we have also incurred significant costs to produce it – approximately Rs 5,72,000.
If you think it’s a story worth telling, then we would request you to help us fund this documentary by clicking on the link below:
https://www.thequint.com/special-projects
Everyone who crowdfunds this project becomes a co-producer with us and their name will feature prominently in the documentary. Together, we can document one of the most significant shifts in the Indian entertainment industry.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.