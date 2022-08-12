‘I’d Do It Again’: Hindu Man Who Saved Lives of 8 Muslims in Ayodhya in 1992

It was a chilly morning, and Parag's family was sitting in their verandah next to a bonfire, he recalled. “We knew the Masjid had been demolished. Suddenly, Razia and her mother came home because they had heard about the violence in their lane. We quickly let them in. It was a very tense atmosphere. In our lane, there were five-seven Muslim homes,” said Parag, who was in his 40s at the time, and was employed as a guard.

By afternoon, the Kar Sevaks – aided by some locals – were outside Razia’s house, claimed Parag. “Her house was partially burnt down. Her brother was missing. No one knew where he was. Other Muslim homes were also burnt down,” recalled Parag.

Back at his home, Razia and her mother sat in a corner, terrified. The Yadavs decided that the news of their presence at home should not reach the Kar Sevaks or any neighbours. “But people still found out. They stood outside our house and asked us to let them out. ‘Why are we shielding Muslims,’ they asked,” said Parag’s elder son, Ajay.