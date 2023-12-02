Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The Quint Wins 2 RedInk Awards in Human Rights, Business & Economy Categories

The Quint Wins 2 RedInk Awards in Human Rights, Business & Economy Categories

We are happy to announce that The Quint has won two RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism, 2023.
Published:

|

(Photo: The Quint)

The Quint's Zijah Sherwani won the RedInk Award in the Human Rights (Video) Category for her documentary titled 'Baizzat Barri – What Acquittal Means For Muslims Wrongfully Accused of Terror'.

Zijah Sherwani wins the award in the Human Rights category.

Debayan Dutta won the RedInk Award in the Business & Economy (Video) category for his documentary titled SACKED: Tales of Bengal's Closed Jute Mills that was published on The Quint.

Debayan Dutta wins in the Business & Economy category.

The 12th edition of the National RedInk Awards was held by the Mumbai Press Club at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai on Saturday, 2 December.

The winning entries in each category are awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a trophy, and a citation, according to the Mumbai Press Club's website.

Three Others Shortlisted From The Quint & Quint Hindi

Smitha TK was also shortlisted for the RedInk Award in the Environment (Print) Category for her multimedia immersive titled 'Flooded but Parched in Chennai' that was published on The Quint.

Two reporters from Quint Hindi were also shortlisted for the prestigious award. Anand Kumar Dutta was shortlisted in the Sports (Video) category for his story titled कोलंबिया U-20 वर्ल्ड कप के लिए चुनी गई Jharkhand की Supriti Kachhap की कहानी.

Utkarsh Kumar Singh was shortlisted in the Human Rights (Video) category for his story titled UP में पुलिस के अत्याचार की कहानी- Part 2 | Custodial Deaths Series.

Last year, The Quint had won two National RedInk Awards in the Environment (TV) Category and the Women Empowerment & Gender Equality (TV) Category.

Zijah Sherwani's documentary Baizzat Bari has also previously won the AFAQS in December 2022 and the VdoNxt Asia Conference & Awards in February this year.

