The Quint's Fatima Khan Wins Human Rights Religious Freedom Journalism Award

Fatima Khan won the award for the video story, Death Threats, Lost Friendships, Ruined Education—Human Cost of Karnataka’s Hijab Ban.
(Photo: Fatima Khan/The Quint)
We are happy to announce that The Quint’s Fatima Khan has won an award for the Best Video Story on Human Rights and Religious Freedom (Joint Winner) at the Human Rights Religious Freedom Journalism Awards – 2023.
The Indian American Muslim Council, a Washington DC–based advocacy group dedicated to "safeguarding India’s pluralist and tolerant ethos", announced the winners of the annual Human Rights and Religious Freedom Journalism Awards at the IAMC National Convention 2023 in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, 14 October.
“We established these awards to shine a blazing spotlight on stories that often go unreported or underreported. In a year marked by relentless challenges, where media in India grapples with unprecedented pressures, HRRF’s 14-member international jury has selected winners who dare to speak truth to power. The resilience of these journalists and their unwavering dedication to the values of truth and justice resonate even louder in these turbulent times,” said Rasheed Ahmed, Executive Director of the IAMC.
