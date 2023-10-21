The Quint's Mythreyee Ramesh, Meenakshy Sasikumar Win Laadli Media Award

By 2021, data from think tanks and government agencies had pointed out how the pandemic disrupted education, and how female students suffered more, with their dreams taking a backseat. Research also showed that many of them might not return to classes ever again. Through her story, 'Not Mother’s Fault, but Pandemic's': Girls in Mumbai Slum Want To Study, Mythreyee Ramesh put faces to the data.

In Mumbai's Govandi, she met eight-year-old Falak Shah, who spoke about the pain of watching her friends go to school every morning when she couldn't. She also met Tabassum Shaikh, who was forced to become a COVID caretaker when she dropped out of school. As an impact of Mythreyee's story, Tabassum is now pursuing nursing diploma, and Falak is back in school.