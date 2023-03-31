'Suddenly, Everyone Fell': Priest on Indore Temple Collapse That Left 35 Dead

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Congress Madhya Pradesh President Kamal Nath, and leaders across political parties offered their condolences in light of the incident.

"Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

"Due to the heavy load on the stepwell, it sank. I have given instructions to investigate the incident. In this unfortunate incident, the government with full sensitivity stands with all the families whom we could not save. The government will provide ₹ 5 lakh (ex-gratia) to the relatives of the deceased and ₹ 50 thousand to the injured," CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan added.