Cheetah Brought To Madhya Pradesh's Kuno from Namibia Dies of Kidney Ailment

The animal's blood sample was collected and examined on the same day. Chauhan said that a wildlife expert went inside the KNP with a portable ultrasound machine to examine Sasha, following which it was found that her kidneys were infected.

The forest official added that Namibian wildlife experts and KNP veterinary doctors worked day and night to cure the cheetah, but she did not survive.

The remaining seven cheetahs are doing well, he added. Among them, three males and a female were released in the park's open forest area. They are "totally healthy, active and hunting in a normal manner," a statement from the KNP said.