Clashes in Aurangabad Ahead of Ram Navami; 'No Temple Damaged', Clarify Cops

Clashes broke out between two groups of two in the Kiradpura area of Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar) in the wee hours of Thursday, 30 March, leading to one civilian and several police officials being injured.

The clash started when a group of men from one community got into an altercation with the other group over allegedly raising derogatory slogans, sources said. As the clashes escalated, the mob resorted to stone pelting and torched several vehicles, including those belonging to the police.

The police resorted to lathi charge and shelled tear gas to control the situation. The clashes took place near one of the prominent Ram temple of the city, which remained unharmed.