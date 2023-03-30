Clashes in Aurangabad Ahead of Ram Navami; 'No Temple Damaged', Clarify Cops

Communal Clash in Aurangabad Ahead of Ram Navami; Temple Undamaged, Clarify Cops
(Photo: The Quint)
Clashes broke out between two groups of two in the Kiradpura area of Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar) in the wee hours of Thursday, 30 March, leading to one civilian and several police officials being injured.
The clash started when a group of men from one community got into an altercation with the other group over allegedly raising derogatory slogans, sources said. As the clashes escalated, the mob resorted to stone pelting and torched several vehicles, including those belonging to the police.
The police resorted to lathi charge and shelled tear gas to control the situation. The clashes took place near one of the prominent Ram temple of the city, which remained unharmed.
What happened?: A senior Aurangabad police officer, on the condition of anonymity, told The Quint that the investigation is underway and an FIR is yet to be registered in the matter.
"Clashes broke out between two groups first which later escalated. There was police presence in the area already ahead of Ram Navami but by the time more forces came, the mob present had resorted to stone pelting. Miscreants then torched several vehicles, including a few police vans, but we got the situation under control," the official said.
Addressing the media, Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta said that five-six vehicles were torched.
The police has not yet confirmed what triggered the clashes between the two groups.
Claims that the temple of Lord Ram in the vicinity was attacked by miscreants were refuted by the police as clips claiming the same were being shared on social media.
Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta told PTI that the mob comprised of 500-600 people, but the "Ram temple is safe."
Imtiaz Jaleel, AIMIM MP from Aurangabad released two videos from inside the said temple along with the temple workers to clarify that clashes took place near the temple, but the temple was unharmed.
"Yes, there were clashes, but they have taken place outside on the roads," he added.
He further urged for harmony and celebrations of both Ram Navami and Ramzan to be carried out peacefully.
"Let's not allow peace and harmony be hampered because of a few miscreants," he said.
An employee of the temple also released a video saying that "the temple is unharmed and Jaleel has been inside the temple for 3-4 hours."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Atul Salve was also at the spot in a bid to quell the tensions. BJP leader Sabdipan Bhumare also visited the locality and appealed for peace. He assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)