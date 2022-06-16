NBDSA Cautions TV Channels, Asks To Remove 'Misreported' Remark by Rakesh Tikait

The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA), on Tuesday, 14 June, asked three TV channels to immediately remove videos – if still accessible on any of their platforms – of a broadcast in which the statement of former Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was allegedly misreported.

The direction came after a complaint was filed by activist Indrajeet Ghorpade against TV news channels Zee News, News18 MP/Chhattisgarh, and News18 Rajasthan for airing an allegedly cropped press comment by Tikait in which he falsely appears to be threatening the news media. The broadcast was aired on 28 September 2021.

The authority noted that while News18 had aired a clarification on the same day, Zee News had done so 25 days later after the said broadcast. It also said that “none of the broadcasters had given sufficient prominence to the broadcast of the clarification, which was therefore, also a violation of the Code of Ethics and Guidelines.”