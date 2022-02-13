Aggressive Behaviour Rampant in TV News, Displayed More by Male Anchors

A study titled 'Staging Aggressive Masculinity' conducted by the Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), revealed that a high level of aggression was observed in a majority of the news shows sampled. It further found that more male anchors employed an aggressive tone than female anchors.

The study, which was led by Laxmi Murthy and Usha Raman, a professor at the University of Hyderabad, seeks to understand hegemonic and toxic masculinities, particularly in the media.