NBDSA Asks TV Channels to Remove 'Sensationalist' Videos About Umar Khalid
The NDBSA pondered over the question of whether the media has a right to treat police report as "gospel truth".
Taking serious objection to the “sensationalist taglines and tickers” that were aired during the broadcast of shows pertaining to former JNU student and UAPA accused Umar Khalid in several TV news channels, the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA), on Monday, 13 June, asked the broadcasters to remove the videos of the contentious broadcasts, if still available anywhere.
The authority also sought a written confirmation stating that the same has been carried out, within a period of seven days.
Further, the NBDSA also advised the broadcasters and channels to “exercise restrain and not to broadcast such taglines and/or hashtags which project the accused in a manner as if he/she is guilty.”
The authority’s order came in a complaint filed from 2020 by Indrajeet Ghorpade with regard to specific shows aired by India TV, Aaj Tak, Zee News and Zee Hindustan against Khalid.
Commenting on the kind of taglines employed by the news channels, NBDSA said that “(they) gave an impression that the accused had already been declared guilty.”
“In view of the same, the broadcast violated the principles of Impartiality, Objectivity and Neutrality enshrined under the Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards and Guidelines issued by the Authority,” the authority further said.
Airing News is Fine, But...
Further noting that “airing news on channel about riots and about the alleged involvement of Umar Khalid as per police report was within the rights of the news channels,” the NBDSA said:
“However, an important question that arises at this stage is whether the media has the right to treat the police report as gospel truth and on what basis, proceed to discuss the programme as if charge of inciting violence leading to riots stands proved against Umar Khalid?”
“Obviously, that is not permissible and if the media proceeds on the basis that the investigation into the matter by the Police and stating that there is sufficient evidence against Umar Khalid is to be considered as charges having been proved against Umar Khalid, that would amount to trial by media and holding a person guilty of charges even when it is yet to be proved in a court of law," the NBDSA pointed out.
