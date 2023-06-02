Telangana Formation Day 2023 Date: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Celebration & More

Telangana Formation Day 2023 Date, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and More.
Telangana Formation Day is observed every year on 2 June to commemorate the formation of Telangana State of South India that was formed on 2 June 2014 after Andhra Pradesh was reorganised.
Telangana's demand for its own state has long been a contentious matter, with supporters pleading for local autonomy and prosperity. Telangana was created as India's 29th state in 2014 as a result of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which was passed by the Indian government after years of unrest and demonstrations.
For the people of Telangana, Telangana Formation Day is a significant occasion that is commemorated with several festivities and events around the state. On this day, there are large celebrations in Hyderabad, which for a while after the establishment of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh served as the joint capital.
Many many happy returns of the Telangana Formation Day to all the people living there. Enjoy the day.
Let us pay tribute and honor to all the people who struggles hard for making Telangana a separate state of India. Happy Telangana Formation Day 2023.
Telangana is a separate and free state now. Thanks to all the brave people who fought and sacrificed their precious lives. Greetings of the Telangana Formation Day.
Heartiest congratulations and deep regards to all the people living in Telangana. May the state prosper in all the coming years. Happy Telangana Formation Day 2023.
Let us celebrate the rich heritage, culture, and resilience of Telangana on this Formation Day. May all the people of the state stay happy and blessed every year.
Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Telangana Formation Day! Let's celebrate the aspirations and victories of our great state.
