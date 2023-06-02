Telangana Formation Day 2023 Date: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Celebration & More

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Telangana Formation Day 2023 Date: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Celebration & More

Telangana Formation Day is celebrated annually on 2 June.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Telangana Formation Day 2023 Date, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and More.

(Photo: iStock)

Telangana Formation Day is observed every year on 2 June to commemorate the formation of Telangana State of South India that was formed on 2 June 2014 after Andhra Pradesh was reorganised.

Telangana's demand for its own state has long been a contentious matter, with supporters pleading for local autonomy and prosperity. Telangana was created as India's 29th state in 2014 as a result of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which was passed by the Indian government after years of unrest and demonstrations.

For the people of Telangana, Telangana Formation Day is a significant occasion that is commemorated with several festivities and events around the state. On this day, there are large celebrations in Hyderabad, which for a while after the establishment of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh served as the joint capital.

Telangana Formation Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, and Messages To Share as Facebook & WhatsApp Status

  • Many many happy returns of the Telangana Formation Day to all the people living there. Enjoy the day.

  • Let us pay tribute and honor to all the people who struggles hard for making Telangana a separate state of India. Happy Telangana Formation Day 2023.

  • Telangana is a separate and free state now. Thanks to all the brave people who fought and sacrificed their precious lives. Greetings of the Telangana Formation Day.

  • Heartiest congratulations and deep regards to all the people living in Telangana. May the state prosper in all the coming years. Happy Telangana Formation Day 2023.

  • Let us celebrate the rich heritage, culture, and resilience of Telangana on this Formation Day. May all the people of the state stay happy and blessed every year.

  • Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Telangana Formation Day! Let's celebrate the aspirations and victories of our great state.

