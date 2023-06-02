Telangana Formation Day 2023 Date: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Celebration & More

Telangana Formation Day is observed every year on 2 June to commemorate the formation of Telangana State of South India that was formed on 2 June 2014 after Andhra Pradesh was reorganised.

Telangana's demand for its own state has long been a contentious matter, with supporters pleading for local autonomy and prosperity. Telangana was created as India's 29th state in 2014 as a result of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which was passed by the Indian government after years of unrest and demonstrations.

For the people of Telangana, Telangana Formation Day is a significant occasion that is commemorated with several festivities and events around the state. On this day, there are large celebrations in Hyderabad, which for a while after the establishment of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh served as the joint capital.