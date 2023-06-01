Global Day of Parents 2023: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages To Share on 1 June

Global Day of Parents 2023: List of quotes, wishes, messages, and greetings.
The Global Day of Parents is celebrated annually on 1 June to highlight the important role of parents in the lives of their children. The day was first established by the UN General Assembly in 2012 with the aim of creating awareness about the rights and responsibilities of parents and the significance of parental care.
The importance of parents in their children's growth and well-being is acknowledged on the Global Day of Parents. It recognises the efforts and sacrifices that parents incur in order to give their kids a loving and encouraging environment and meet their physical, emotional, and social requirements.
"We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves." [Henry Ward Beecher].
"Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence." [Plato].
"When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." [Mitch Albom].
"A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided." [Robert Brault].
"The best inheritance a parent can give his children is a few minutes of his time each day." [O. A. Battista].
"Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them." [Oscar Wilde].
"There is no such thing as a perfect parent. So just be a real one." [SUE ATKINS].
"First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life." [Chuck Palahniuk].
Parents are the precious people in our lives. We must love, respect, and admire them. Happy Global Day of Parents.
Parents make things easy for you at times when you have given up hope. Let us love them always. Happy Global Day of Parents 2023.
No one in this world should lose their parents. I wish great health, lots of happiness, and countless prosperity to all the parents in this world. Happy Global Day of Parents.
Parents are your strength, they are with you through the thick and thin of your life. Let us pledge to respect our parents always. Happy Global Day of Parents.
Parents are the greatest blessings from the almighty God. Let us be with them always and respect them. Happy Global Day of Parents.
Dear parents, you have my heart, mind, and soul. I would not be able to repay you for all the things you have done for me. All I can say is I love you to the moon and back. Happy Global Day of Parents 2023.
Parents are the only people in your life who are selfless and irreplaceable. Let us love and adore them forever. Happy Global Day of Parents.
If mother is your strength, a father is an umbrella that protects you from the harsh weather and makes sure that you live the best life. Greetings on Global Day of Parents 2023.
Mothers are the sweetest beings. They love you unconditionally in all situations. I wish you many many happy returns of Global Day of Parents.
