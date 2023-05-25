Mob Beats Up Muslim Man in Public in Telangana, Pregnant Sister Loses Baby

Ignoring the pleas of Imran's mother, the mob dragged Imran out of the house, and began beating him up on the road.

"There were 10-15 people in the mob, and they began raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Imran's mother and pregnant sister were caught in the middle. On receiving information about the altercation, we reached the spot in 10-15 minutes, and took Imran and the others into custody," CI Mazhar said.

Speaking to the media outside the Narsapur police station on 7 May, Valdas Mallesh, a BJP leader in the area, said that the scuffle broke out as Imran hit Lingam, who was wearing a Hanuman Mala. "When someone is wearing the Hanuman Mala, he should be treated with respect. It is an attack on our faith," he said.