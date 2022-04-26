Tejasvi Surya Leads BJYM Protest in Kolkata, Compares Mamata Banerjee to Hitler

Calling the Trinamool Congress (TMC) a ‘dictatorial government’, Surya said that “Mamata Banerjee has become Hitler”.

Slamming the police for using water cannons on the BJP workers, Surya alleged that it is within their constitutional right to organise a peaceful march.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the police resorted to lathi charge and said that one of the workers sustained injuries and is hospitalised.

He said, “We told the police to arrest/detain us but not resort to lathi-charge. But they did. Male cops attacked our women workers. As per my info, four workers need hospitalisation, one already hospitalised.”