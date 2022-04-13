BJP's Tejasvi Surya Stopped From Taking 'Nyay Yatra' to Violence-Hit Karauli

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation-led by party MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday, 13 April, protested against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after not being allowed to visit the violence-hit Karauli district.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BJYM)
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by party MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday, 13 April, protested against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the group was stopped from visiting the violence-hit Karauli district.
Surya, who was accompanied by BJP Rajasthan President Satish Poonia and several supporters, was stopped by the Rajasthan Police at the Dausa border.
"Dear Mr. Gehlot, BJYM is Bharat Mata’s own Sena. You or your entire Sonia Sena cannot stop us from questioning your dictatorship & hinduphobia. Period! (sic)," the BJP's youth wing said in a tweet.
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) had announced that it would conduct a 'nyay yatra (justice march)' to protest against the violence. Earlier during the day, Surya had said in a tweet, "Chalo Karauli!"
"Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra and the unwillingness of Congress government to act against the aggressors is deplorable, BJYM will continue to protest until culprits are brought to justice," Tejasvi Surya had said in a tweet.
Surya had said earlier on Wednesday that he had received information about heavy police deployment in Dausa in order to prevent the BJYM's protest. "We dare Ashok Gehlot to stop BJYM!" Surya had stated.
