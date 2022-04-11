TMC Leader's Son Held for Rape of Minor, Mamata Says Child Commission To Probe

Brajagopal Goyala, the son of a local panchayat member of the Trinamool Congress, was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday, 10 April, for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl at a birthday party in West Bengal's Hanskhali village. The girl later died.

The bereaved parents of the 14-year-old had filed a complaint on 9 April, four days after the purported incident occurred.

Reacting to the incident on Monday, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that the child commission would probe the matter. The accused is the son of Samar Goyala, who holds a TMC membership.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state has called for a 12-hour bandh as a form of protest on Tuesday. The bandh is supposed to begin at 6 am.