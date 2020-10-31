Tejashwi Can’t Even Spell ‘Cabinet’ Correctly: Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey (on mic). | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AshwiniKChoubey)

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey took a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday saying he can’t even spell “Cabinet” correctly, and he criticises CM Nitish Kumar who is a qualified engineer. This reaction from the Union Minister comes a few days after several top BJP leaders, including PM Modi, took a jibe at former deputy CM of Bihar on their promise of 10 lakh job opportunities.

“That person who doesn’t understand the issue and couldn’t even clear class 10th exam is criticising Nitish Kumar who is a qualified engineer. He cannot even write the spelling of Cabinet. His father’s first cabinet decision promised that one lakh jobs will be provided but he collected money from them and the applications for the jobs are still there in the dustbin,” Ashwini Choubey said, according to NDTV<a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/bihar-assembly-election-tejashwi-yadav-cant-even-spell-cabinet-while-nitish-kumar-is-qualified-engineer-says-bjps-ashwini-choubey-2318506">.</a>

To add to the above, Chobey termed the coalition of the RJD and Congress as “Gappu and Pappu”.

While advising the people to be cautious about false promises, Choubey said that "The people of Congress-RJD alliance are Gappu and Pappu will only give ''lappu'' that means making false tall promises and people should be aware." Just recently, the Election Commission of India had ruled in favour of BJP’s COVID-19 vaccine promise in Bihar and said it’s not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Choubey reacted to that decision by saying: “The vaccine is in the 3rd phase and if everything goes well then we will give it for free. I want to assure people. Good governance government will be able to give better facilities otherwise there will be loot." A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked Tejashwi by asking the voters to be cautious the “yuvraaj” of “jungleraj”. He alleged that the party had the "copyright over kidnappings".