EC: BJP’s COVID Vaccine Promise in Bihar Doesn’t Violate Poll Code

Quoting an excerpt from the response, the Hindustan Times reported that the EC has cited three provisions from the MCC and these include, “state election manifestos should not contain anything repugnant to the Constitution; should avoid making promises that vitiate the purity of the electoral process or exert undue influence on the voter and trust of the voters should be sought only on promises that can be fulfilled.”

The reply also reportedly pointed out that manifestos are always issued for a specific election.