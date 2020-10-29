Tejashwi Yadav Responds to PM Modi’s ‘Yuvraj of Jungle Raj’ Jibe

Tejashwi Yadav said that the prime minister skipped "real issues" like corruption and migrant crisis.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “jungle raj” jibe, RJD leader and grand alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said that the former skipped "real issues" like corruption, jobs and the migrant crisis. "He is the country's prime minister, he can say anything, I don't want to react to that. But he came to Bihar, he could have spoken about a special package, unemployment, more important issues," Yadav told reporters, as per NDTV. Quoting the 31-year-old Yadav, the news channel report added:

“It is the world’s biggest party (BJP), they are using 30 helicopters... if their PM talks like this, the public knows everything. But he should have spoken on issues like poverty, factories, farmers, unemployment...”

As Bihar votes for phase one, the PM warned the people of Muzaffarpur about the ‘Yuvraj of Jungle Raj’ in an apparent reference to Yadav and the 'kidnapping industry' of the past. He went a step further to raise questions on the handling of funds meant for containing the pandemic. “You can imagine what will happen to the funds for COVID-19 if they come to power... What else can residents of Bihar expect from the 'Yuvraj' (prince) of 'Jungle Raj', given their past record?”

“Forget about providing government jobs, even the private companies will vanish (if they come)... They have the copyright on the kidnapping industry,” warned Modi.

The first phase of polling was held on 28 October, covering the southern part of Bihar, with a slightly heavier concentration in the south-west. Region-wise, this would be the Magadh and Bhojpur regions. The state capital Patna also voted in the first phase.