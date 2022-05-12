ADVERTISEMENT
Campbell Wilson Appointed as CEO and Managing Director of Air India
Tata Sons issued an official statement to inform the same.
Tata Sons, on Thursday, 12 May, appointed Campbell Wilson as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
