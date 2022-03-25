Can Sri Lankans Fleeing Economic Crisis Get Refugee Status in India's TN?

So far, 16 Sri Lankan nationals – all Tamils from Jaffna and Mannar regions – have arrived in Tamil Nadu.
Taking cognisance of Sri Lankan nationals taking refuge in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday, 24 March said the government has asked the central government how to legally handle the refugee influx.
In a desperate bid to flee the economic crisis, Sri Lankan refugees have been flocking to Tamil Nadu. On 22 March, the Indian Coast Guard found a family of six Sri Lankan Tamils, including four children near Rameswaram. They were handed over to the Coastal Security Group. Another batch of 10 Sri Lankan nationals, all Tamils from the Jaffna and Mannar regions in northern Sri Lanka, also reached TN on the same day.
The six refugees in the first batch include a young couple and their four-month-old son. A woman and her two children were also in the group. In the second group, there were five children.
The illegal entry of the Sri Lankan nationals has triggered a debate on whether they can be accorded refugee status. The immigrants have cited economic crisis as the reason for fleeing the country. A case has been registered against them for entering India illegally without necessary documents.
The 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees along with the 1967 Protocol form the foundation of international law on refugees. A refugee is defined as one who flees their home country due to the fear of persecution on the basis of religion, race, nationality or membership of a political or social group.
Also, since 2012, India has not granted refugee status to anyone arriving from Sri Lanka, after the civil war ended in May 2009.
An official from Chennai's Mandapam told The Quint that if the crisis continues, in the coming weeks, about 2,000 refugees might land in Tamil Nadu.
Congress legislator S Vijayadharani who raised the issue in the state's Legislative Assembly on Thursday, sought to know if the Tamil Nadu government could intervene and help the agonised Lankan Tamils.
So far, there has been no word from the Central government on how to deal with the immigrants.
Enquiries reveal that four of the 16 persons, who have returned to India, had left the Gudiyatham rehabilitation camp a few years ago, after taking exit visas. As per India law, those who had availed such exit visas cannot claim refugee status again.
