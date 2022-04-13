Tamil Nadu To Celebrate Dr Ambedkar’s Birthday as Equality Day: CM Stalin

A statue of Dr Bheem Rao Ambedkar.
(Photo: PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, 13 April, announced that the birthday of Dr BR Ambedkar will be celebrated as ‘Equality Day.’ He made the announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly. Dr Ambedkar’s birthday falls on Thursday.
Addressing the Assembly, Stalin said that Ambedkar existed as the light of many lives and was a fighter who levelled the ups and downs caused by society through education.
Under rule number 110, the Chief Minister or any minister can announce or bring any resolution to the Assembly which can be passed without any discussion.
He also administered a pledge to officials and staff at the Secretariat, affirming that they will follow the social activist's ideology based on social justice, self-respect, rationalism, and equality.
Earlier that same month, Stalin told the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the birth anniversary of EV Ramasamy will be observed as Social Justice Day every year. “Periyar's ideology was all about social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality, which laid the foundation for Tamil society's growth during the last century and it would also pave the way for the future,” Stalin had said.
The Chief Minister had also said that a panel will soon be formed to ensure social justice in various fields such as employment, education, promotion, and postings.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)