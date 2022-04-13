Tamil Nadu To Celebrate Dr Ambedkar’s Birthday as Equality Day: CM Stalin

He also administered a pledge to officials and staff at the Secretariat, affirming that they will follow the social activist's ideology based on social justice, self-respect, rationalism, and equality.

Earlier that same month, Stalin told the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the birth anniversary of EV Ramasamy will be observed as Social Justice Day every year. “Periyar's ideology was all about social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality, which laid the foundation for Tamil society's growth during the last century and it would also pave the way for the future,” Stalin had said.

The Chief Minister had also said that a panel will soon be formed to ensure social justice in various fields such as employment, education, promotion, and postings.

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)