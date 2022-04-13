BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Speech and Essay Ideas For Students

Casteism: You can include the last paragraph as an introduction to your speech or essay and then you can write about his role against casteism and in the formation of the Indian constitution.

In the 21st century, few people still continue to discriminate on the basis of caste, color, gender, etc. and it was far worse in the 1930s and 1940s. The concept of equality wasn't prevalent during those days. The lower castes were asked to perform menial jobs like cleaning the house, toilets, gardening, etc. It was Ambedkar who took a stand for the Dalits. organized the Dalit Buddhist movement and a campaign on behalf of the untouchables.

Drafting of Constitution: Dr. BR Ambedkar was the chairperson of the constitutional drafting committee. Therefore, he is known as the architect of the constitution. He also drafted a text that included constitutional safeguards and guarantees for a variety of civil liberties.