Amit Shah Pushes for Hindi; Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Says ‘Won’t Allow’

Annamalai had also welcomed the suggestion of musician AR Rahman that Tamil could be the link language of the nation and added that stress must be given to develop the language.

The BJP state president had said that no efforts have been made in Tamil Nadu to develop that language and added that the number of students taking the Class 12 board exam in Tamil medium was coming down drastically and said that soon it will fall below 50 percent.

K Annamalai had on Tuesday called upon Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to write letters to all the chief ministers asking them to teach Tamil in at least 10 schools in that state and provide the necessary funds for the project.