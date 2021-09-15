Video of Temple Demolition in Mysuru Falsely Shared as Incident from Tamil Nadu

The video claims that it shows a temple being demolished in Tamil Nadu.
A video of a temple being demolished is shared on social media with the claim that the incident took place in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led state, Tamil Nadu.
However, we have found the video shows the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud in Mysuru, Karnataka, following the Supreme Court's order to demolish illegal structures.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with the claim that reads: "Another Hindu temple has destroyed in the Taliban ruled Tamil Nadu. (sic)"
WHAT WE FOUND
We found several social media users also sharing the same video saying it is from Nanjangud, Karnataka.
Taking cue from here, we looked for any news reports about the incident and searched on Google and found one by The News Minute on 12 September.
The article read that the Mysuru district administration demolished the temple following Supreme Court's orders, which directed to demolish several illegal structures, including religious structures.
The incident had sparked a political war in Karnataka with the Opposition saying that the move by the district administration has hurt religious sentiments, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating the Opposition was communalising the demolition, that was being carried out as per court's directives.
The temple demolition in Mysuru.
Next, we also looked for videos on YouTube and in one report by India Today published on 13 September, we can see the same visuals from 0:28-0:30 seconds.
We also found the video on TV9 Kannada and the visuals can be seen from from 1:58-2:03 minutes.
We also compared the visuals and one can see the similarities.
Screengrab from viral video (L), Screengrab from India Today video (R).
Clearly, a video of a temple demolition in Mysuru, Karnataka is being circulated as from Tamil Nadu.
