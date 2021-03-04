TN Polls: VCK Signs Memorandum With DMK, Will Contest in 6 Seats

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Thursday, 4 March signed a memorandum with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, agreeing to contest in six constituencies in the state.

This development comes after members of the VCK told The News Minute that they have demanded at least 10 seats to be allotted to the party.