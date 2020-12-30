Tamil Aruvi Manian, Overseer of Rajinikanth’s Team, Quits Politics

Tamil Aruvi Manian, the overseer of Rajinikanth's supposed-to-be-launched political party, said he is quitting politics. "I will not take part in politics till my last breath," he said in a strongly worded letter announcing his resignation from the ‘Gandhi Makkal Iyakkam’ political party.
For those who are unaware of the man, let us jog your memory to the interaction actor Rajinikanth had on Thursday. The actor had then addressed public on the portico of his residence flanked by two men—Tamil Aruvi Manian, a former Congressman and Gandhian, and Arjuna Murthy, the party’s chief coordinator.
As a Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam leader, he has been a vociferous advocate of the actor for years.
This decision comes a day after actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday, 29 December, said that he will not launch his political party as scheduled on account of his poor health, which has come as a huge disappointment to fans.
Tamil Aruvi Manian has been a key member working with the Rajini Makkal Mandram for the past few months. Commenting on the present political scenario, he said in his letter, “Corruption has made politics a stinking drainage. The political discourse has changed because of a few leaders who believe in politics in the name of caste, religion, language.”
In his letter, Manian claimed that both the Dravidian parties have discarded the Gandhian values that were once held high by late Congress leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kamarajar.
He also said that his family has been harassed.
He said he has decided to quit politics as he doesn't want to indulge in dirty politics that doesn't appreciate the core values.
Sources told The Quint that many members in the Rajini Makkal Mandram have been disappointed with the actor’s announcement as many of them were working towards establishing a party and were looking forward to key roles in politics.
