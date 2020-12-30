Tamil Aruvi Manian, Overseer of Rajinikanth’s Team, Quits Politics

Tamil Aruvi Manian, the overseer of Rajinikanth's supposed-to-be-launched political party, said he is quitting politics. "I will not take part in politics till my last breath," he said in a strongly worded letter announcing his resignation from the ‘Gandhi Makkal Iyakkam’ political party.

For those who are unaware of the man, let us jog your memory to the interaction actor Rajinikanth had on Thursday. The actor had then addressed public on the portico of his residence flanked by two men—Tamil Aruvi Manian, a former Congressman and Gandhian, and Arjuna Murthy, the party’s chief coordinator.

As a Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam leader, he has been a vociferous advocate of the actor for years.