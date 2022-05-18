Taj Mahal & the 22 Sealed Doors: What ASI Has to Say on the Controversy

Days after a petition seeking “opening of 22 sealed doors” of the Taj Mahal in Agra was dismissed by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on 12 May, news emerged that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had released some photos of the rooms behind the doors that are at the centre of the “origin” controversy.

A 44-page-long newsletter was uploaded on the ASI website on 5 May on explorations, discoveries, and excavations, among other things, from across ASI circles in the country.

On page 19 and 20 are details of “structural repairs to the gateways located in the Tajganj area and around the Taj Mahal,” as well as “the work of maintenance of underground cells on the river side (of Taj Mahal).”