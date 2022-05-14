Taj Mahal: Speaking With Mute Eloquence

Since there is sand where there is a river, it is difficult

to lay down foundations:

As sand is removed, it fills in again.

They make a well (chah) to manage the work, from wood,

and set it firmly into the sand.

Then they take out the sand from inside it, until solid earth

comes from its depth.

In this well stone and iron are buried until they reach

the level of the surface.

Then another well beside it is emptied of sand and filled

in the same way, so that the building may be erected.

With this good method and powerful concept they raise

a mountain from the ground.