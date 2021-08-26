Supreme Court To Adopt ‘Hybrid’ Mode, Begin Physical Hearings From 1 Sep: Report

Over four months since the Supreme Court first introduced and halted 'hybrid' hearings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the apex court will resume physical hearings on some days from 1 September, NDTV reported.

According to sources, the hearing will be virtual on Monday and Friday, i.e. admission days, and will be a mix of both physical and online on the rest of the days.

The apex court will reportedly decide on holding physical hearing on all days on the basis of the COVID-19 situation in the country, NDTV reported.

The decision to hold hybrid legal proceedings came two days after the court dismissed an urgent hearing of a plea against the Uttarakhand High Court order stating that it will resume full-time in-person judicial work.