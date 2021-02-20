Year After Lockdown, Delhi HC to Resume Daily Physical Hearings

The Delhi High Court will commence physical hearings of matters on a daily basis from 15 March, one year after the hearings went virtual in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
The court may, in exceptional cases, permit any of the parties and or their Counsel to join the proceedings through video conferencing, subject to availability of requisite infrastructure.
The existing hybrid system of hearing the matters in the court will continue up to 12 March.
The court had stopped hearing the matters physically on 23 March 2020.
Last month, the Delhi High Court had issued a revised circular, starting hybrid functioning with both physical and virtual hearings.
