Trend of Police Officials Siding With Ruling Party Needs To Stop: Supreme Court

In a significant remark, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 26 August, said that police officers "siding" with the ruling party and later getting targeted after the political opponents come to power is a "trend" that needs to stop.

The oral remarks were made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana while hearing a petition filed by former Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Gurjinder Pal Singh seeking protection in a sedition case filed against him over alleged offences against the Chhattisgarh government.