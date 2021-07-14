'Citizens Perplexed': SC to UP Govt on Its Kanwar Yatra Nod Amid COVID

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 14 July, took suo motu cognisance of the Uttar Pradesh government's nod to allow the Kanwar Yatra amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and issued a notice to the Yogi Adityanath-led government regarding the same.

The court has sought the state's response by 16 July.

Justice Rohinton Nariman said that the move by UP was coming despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisting that protocols cannot be compromised.

"I read something in The Indian Express. The citizens of India are completely perplexed. They don't know what is going on. And all this amid the prime minister, when asked about a third wave of COVID striking the nation, saying 'we cannot compromise even one bit'," said Justice Nariman, reported Bar&Bench.