Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Kanwar Yatra Amid COVID Concerns: Report

The Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, 13 July.

Earlier, while Uttar Pradesh had reportedly decided to permit the yatra, Uttarakhand was in discussion with the neighbouring states on the matter.

The religious pilgrimage undertaken by the devotees of Lord Shiva was set to commence from 25 July.