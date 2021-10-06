SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri Incidents That Left Many Dead

Lakhimpur Kheri: A vehicle was set ablaze amid unrest which broke out at a farmers' protest where they were allegedly run over by a vehicle of the convoy of a union minister, 3 October.
The Supreme Court has takes suo motu cognisance of the incidents in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, 3 October, that led to the death of nine people, including four farmers.
The matter has been listed as 'violence in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) leading to loss of life'.
The matter will be heard on Thursday morning by a bench led by CJI NV Ramana, which also includes Justices Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli.
WHAT HAD HAPPENED?
Nine people were killed on Sunday when farmers, upset over a recent speech by Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra, protesting in Tikonia area of Kheri tried to block Misra and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting.
Meanwhile, though the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Ashish Misra for murder, the minister and his son have maintained that he was not present at the spot and was not driving the car.
A video, purportedly of the incident has also surfaced, showing an SUV ramming into protesting farmers from behind, confirming statements of the farmers, who claimed that it had caught them without warning.
Two lawyers have written to CJI Ramana seeking a CBI probe, under the supervision of the top court, into the events at Lakhimpur Kheri. The letter also sought punishment for ministers allegedly involved in the ghastly incident.
