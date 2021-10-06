SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri Incidents That Left Many Dead

The Supreme Court has takes suo motu cognisance of the incidents in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, 3 October, that led to the death of nine people, including four farmers.

The matter has been listed as 'violence in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) leading to loss of life'.

The matter will be heard on Thursday morning by a bench led by CJI NV Ramana, which also includes Justices Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli.