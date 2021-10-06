Lakhimpur | Amid 'Murder' Case Against Son, Union Min Ajay Misra Meets Amit Shah

An FIR has been filed against Misra and others at the Tikunia Police Station in Kheri district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (vicarious liability of members of an unlawful assembly for the crime), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 302 (murder) and 120-B (commencement and continuance of the right of private defence of the body).

Union Minister Misra and his son, on their part, have denied any role in the violence. The duo has claimed that Ashish Misra was not present in the convoy of cars that had been sent to Lakhimpur.