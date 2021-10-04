'Was Not in the Car', Says Ashish Misra, Accused of Farmers' Deaths in Lakhimpur

"It's not correct that the Fortuner mowed down farmers. The truth is that our workers went to receive the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister. The Thar SUV that was in the front was attacked with sticks and stones. The driver Hari Om was injured or may have died in that attack. The car lost its balance and overturned. That's how these two people who are being called farmers must have been injured," he said in the interview.

Meanwhile, protests gripped the nation on Monday, with many taking to the streets against the alleged murder of the agitating farmers in Lakhimpur.

A number of Opposition parties, including the Congress and the AAP, have called for a judicial probe into the incident, and have demanded the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra.