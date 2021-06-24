‘If There’s Even 1 Death...’: SC Warns Andhra Over Physical Exams

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 24 June, pulled up the government of Andhra Pradesh over its pronouncement to go ahead with physical board exams, saying that "other state boards have cancelled the exams taking note of the ground realities".



A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari interrogated the state government's decision to hold Class 12 exams with 15 students in the examination hall in view of the pandemic.

With around 5 lakh students expected to appear for the tests, the bench noted that at least 30,000 exam halls will need to be available to accommodate 15 students per hall.