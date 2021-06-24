Notify Class 12 Marking Scheme Within 10 Days: SC To State Boards

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 24 June, directed all state education boards to notify the scheme for assessment of Class 12 board exams within 10 days and to declare the results of internal assessment by Wednesday, 31 July.
"We're passing a general order for all boards. We direct the boards that schemes be formulated and notified in 10 days from today (Thursday) and also declare the internal assessment results by 31st July, like timeline specified for CBSE and ICSE," said a vacation Bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari.
The apex court also observed that it was not possible to have a uniform scheme of assessment for all state boards.
The Bench on Tuesday, 22 June, also disposed off petitions challenging the cancellation of exams and assessment schemes proposed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for evaluation of Class 12 results.
Several states have cancelled their state board examinations after the CBSE announced the cancellation of the Class 12 board exams, in view of the second wave of COVID-19. However some states like Andhra Pradesh have proposed to conduct physical exams in the last week of July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined