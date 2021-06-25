Supported PM Modi Like Hanuman, Says Chirag Paswan Amid LJP Crisis

Five out of six Lok Janshakti Party MPs in the Lok Sabha had rebelled against party chief Paswan and dismissed him as the head of the parliamentary party.

The coup was led by Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, though there have allegations that this had been done at the behest of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Paswan also alleged that Kumar's party had a "visible" role in splitting LJP, and added that JD(U) has a history of having a hand in encouraging defections.

Amid the power tussle, Paswan held a national executive meeting in Delhi on Sunday, 20 June.

A day after the Paras-led faction disbanded all bodies and state units affiliated with the party, Paswan held a national executive meeting in Delhi on 20 June. However, Paras claimed that Paswan cannot hold a party meeting since he’s not the president anymore.

After the meet, Paswan asserted that he had the support of more than 90 percent of the national executive members.