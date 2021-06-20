Chirag Paswan Holds National Executive Meet, Says He Has Support

Amid a bitter power tussle with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras over the control of the Lok Jankshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan held a national executive meeting in Delhi on Sunday, 20 June.

This comes just a day after the Paras-led faction disbanded all bodies and state units affiliated with the party and announced a new national executive in response to his nephew’s meeting. He also claimed that Paswan cannot hold a party meeting since he’s not the president anymore.

However, Paswan has asserted that he has support from more than 90 percent of the national executive members.