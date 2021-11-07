Aryan Khan Case: ‘Mastermind’ Sunil Patil is ‘Close to NCP,' Alleges BJP Leader

In yet another twist to the Cordelia Cruiser raid, a BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Saturday, 6 November, claimed that Sunil Patil, who is linked with Nationalist Congress Party leaders, is the alleged "mastermind" of the case in which Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested.

Kamboj, in a press conference on Saturday, alleged that Patil, along with other NCP leaders, had prior knowledge of the cruise party. He also claims that Kiran Gosavi, who’s selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral, had taken Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani to get his son arrested and has links with Patil, reported NDTV.