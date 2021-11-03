Aryan Khan Case: Sam D'Souza Claims KP Gosavi Returned Money to SRK's Manager

'Middleman' in the Aryan Khan case approaches Bombay HC.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Sam D'Souza, the consultant who has been accused of 'brokering a deal' between witness KP Gosavi and Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani for a 'payoff' to help Aryan Khan, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail and protection, as per a report by Live Law.
D'Souza has partially corroborated witness Prabhakar Sail's allegations that Rs 50 lakhs were paid to Gosavi to keep Aryan out of the Mumbai cruise drugs case as nothing was found on him.
Now, as per the report, D'Souza has claimed that he has done nothing wrong and the money was returned to Dadlani after Aryan's arrest. D'Souza has also given Narcotics Control Bureau's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede a clean chit and accused Gosavi and Sail of being 'frauds'.
Earlier, Sail claimed that part of the extortion amount was to be given to Wankhede and that the NCB officer had asked him to sign on blank papers.
In his affidavit Sail also said that he saw Dadlani talking to Gosavi. He also alleged that he was asked by Gosavi to go to a location to collect Rs 50 lakh cash. He said that he collected two bags of cash and delivered to Gosavi. Prabhakar Sail claims to be Gosavi’s bodyguard. He was also named as a witness in an NCB press release.
Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB following a raid on a luxury cruise on 2 October. They were sent to judicial custody on 8 October and granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October.
(With inputs from Live Law)
