Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his piece for The Times of India, former IIT Delhi Director Professor V Ramgopal Rao writes that newly-instated guidelines for coaching institutes, though welcome, need to go beyond symptom treatment to be able to tackle anxiety among students.

He asserts that this could be achieved by increasing the number of seats at coaching institutes five-fold over the next five years through study-now-pay-later schemes, develop effective online programmes, invest in teacher training so that students don't have to rely on supplementary coaching; establishing reporting norms where institutes are mandated to disclose median salaries instead of alluring students with exorbitant placement packages received by a fraction of students; and have a transparent exam process, where emphasis is laid on understanding than speed and the tests are more reflective of real-world problem-solving.

In addition, he writes, it is also important to educate students as well as parents on the diversity of career pathways and highlight success stories of individuals who pursued alternative educational paths and achieved success.